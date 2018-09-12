‘Bachelor in Paradise’s Grocery Store Joe Reveals How He’s Preparing for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Dancing With the Stars Season 27 cast was officially announced on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, but members of Bachelor National were already clued in to one cast member after Tuesday night’s Bachelor in Paradise finale, which saw host Chris Harrison offer fan-favorite contestant Joe Amabile a spot on the show.

“I had no idea that was coming! No idea. I still don’t know what’s going on,” Amabile told Glamour. “I’m freaking out in my head. I don’t regret saying yes, [but] I don’t know how I’m going to do. It’s going to be interesting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star will be partnered with Jenna Johnson, who recently took home the Mirror Ball Trophy with figure skater Adam Rippon during DWTS‘ all-athletes season.

To get ready for his appearance in the ballroom, Amabile told Us Weekly that he’s turned to yoga to prepare.

“I’m going to start doing some yoga. I’m very nervous,” he said. “I don’t know how to dance … like, I don’t know how to dance at all. So, it’s exciting!”

Amabile is currently dating fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Kendall Long, who revealed that she’s excited to see how her boyfriend will do on the dance floor.

“I am so freaking excited to see Joe dance, because Joe hates dancing! Hates it,” she said. “If you get a couple drinks in him, he’ll dance a little bit, but he isn’t a dancer. So this is great. I’m excited for him to learn, [see] this new version of him, and grow with him.”

Though Amabile and Long broke up towards the end of Bachelor in Paradise, they reunited after the show finished filming.

“I feel like [the breakup] kind of happened for a reason, because we learned so much about each other,” Long shared. “We had to almost be thrown in to everything in order to discover if this was actually something we wanted to work on.”

The two will be able to spend even more time together while DWTS films, as Long lives in Los Angeles. As for living together during that time, the pair isn’t sure of their plan yet.

“We haven’t discussed that yet, but I’m sure we’ll be staying pretty close to each other, if we don’t move in,” Amabile said. “I don’t know if we’re going to move in right away, but we’re going to figure things out. It’s a lot easier now that I’m in L.A., as opposed to being in Chicago.”

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @DancingABC