‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Colton Underwood Admits He Still Loves Becca Kufrin Amid Tia Booth Romance

Colton Underwood brought some Bachelorette baggage to Bachelor in Paradise.

The former NFL player may be entangled in his complicated past with Tia Booth during this season of the ABC dating show, but he made it clear in Monday’s episode that he isn’t tied to the Arkansas native romantically, despite their past connection.

After their one-on-one date last week, Underwood and Booth returned to Paradise with vastly different feelings about the direction of their relationship.

“I hope I’ve made it clear and laid it out there for him that my feelings really haven’t changed, and this could be the start of an amazing relationship,” she told the camera.

But Underwood, when talking with Booth’s other date of the season, Chris Randone, and fellow Bachelorette alum Jordan Kimball, admitted he was still trying to suss out his options.

“I’m here to enjoy myself, have fun and spend time working on whatever, figuring my stuff out,” he told his shocked castmates, justifying his indecision with Booth by saying it was technically only their second date.

“It doesn’t matter,” Randone fired back. “You’ve known each other for so long, and you’ve talked a lot.”

Nick Spetsas chimed in, “I think it’s dirty of you not to do a clean break, s— or get off the pot.”

Underwood defended himself, saying he hadn’t spoken to Booth since Becca Kufrin sent him home following the Hometown Dates in her season of The Bachelorette.

“As my feelings progressed for Becca, I never even thought about Tia. I can’t just flip the switch. I can’t just turn it on,” he explained. “I literally just told Becca I love her, I can’t just jump back with Tia, you guys have to understand that.”

The admission shocked the rest of Underwood’s group.

“Holy s—, Colton’s still in love with Becca,” Kimball told the camera. “Mr. Perfect is playing Tia and he thinks he’s just gonna do what he wants, have his cake and eat it too. But Colton has nothing left to do but start to go on a downward trend. Colton will have his demise here in Paradise.”

Based on previews for the rest of the season, Underwood’s relationship with Kufrin will cause a lot more drama when it comes to her visit to Paradise. But will Booth tire of his drama?

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC