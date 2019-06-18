‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Announces Season 6 Cast, Including Some of Hannah Brown’s Suitors

With Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise less than two months away, things are already heating up in Bachelor Nation!

On Monday’s Good Morning America, seven of the Bachelor and Bachelorette alum looking for another shot at finding connection on ABC’s hit summer show were announced to be heading to Paradise, with the entire cast being announced later that night as the Aug. 5 premiere date draws closer.

“Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love,” the network announced. “They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.”

In the past, Paradise has produced a number of successful couples, including Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who tied the knot earlier this week in a Paradise ceremony, as well as engaged couple Ashley Iaconetti and married couples Jade and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Keep reading to see who is slated for Paradise.

Cam Ayala

Fresh off of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, “Always Be Cam” Ayala will be looking for love in Paradise. After being accused of looking for a “pity rose” from Hannah with a sad story, Cam left Bachelor Mansion on a sour note, but will be able to redeem himself in Paradise?

Blake Hortsmann

After having time to recover from heartbreak on The Bachelorette last season, Becca Kufrin’s runner-up Blake Horstmann is single and ready to mingle in Paradise. Will he find a love like Becca once again? Or more heartbreak?

Clay Harbor

After a wrist injury forced the NFL player to abandon his pursuit of Becca on The Bachelorette last year, Clay Harbor is ready to get back in the game — the dating game that is. Is he ready to play the field in Paradise?

Demi Burnett

Bachelor Nation certainly wasn’t surprised to see Demi Burnett heading to Paradise after the spirited Bachelor alum stirred up trouble on Colton Underwood’s season earlier this year.

Making a number of appearances on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, Demi has used her snooping skills to help her friend weed out the bad seeds, but will she have the same intuition in Paradise?

John Paul Jones

A fan favorite on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, John Paul Jones’ laid-back attitude and reactions made him a viral meme on Bachelor Nation Twitter off the bat.

Will we get to know more of his personality in Paradise?

Tayashia Adams

Tayshia Adams is looking for another connection in Paradise after coming in the top three on Colton’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year. Will the fan-favorite contestant have any luck in love on the island?

Bibiana Julian

After striking out on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and Bachelor Winter Games, Bibiana Julian is ready to try again on another season of Paradise.

It’s not clear if she found love just yet, but the fan favorite contestant is sure to bring the laughs!

Chris Bukowski

Returning to Paradise this year is Chris Bukowski, who first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette and came in as runner-up on Bachelor Pad. Chris also appeared on first two seasons of Paradise, but hasn’t found a connection just yet.

Kevin Fortenberry

Fresh off Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette comes Kevin Fortenberry, who didn’t make much of a splash in Bachelor Mansion the first time around but will have plenty of opportunity to find love in Paradise.

Wills Reid

Returning for a second season of Paradise is Wills Reid, who first became a fan favorite in Bachelor Nation on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette before heading to Paradise for his first go at finding love on the summer spinoff. Is third time the charm for Wills?

Jane Averbukh

One of Colton’s former Bachelor flames, Jane Averbukh didn’t make it past the first night in Bachelor Mansion, but will be returning for redemption on this season of Bachelor in Paradise! Will she make it further in Paradise this time around?

Caelynn Miller-Keyes

A standout from Colton’s season of The Bachelor, Caelynn Miller-Keyes is taking on Paradise after coming in fourth on the football player’s season. Caelynn was praised for her openness about being sexually assaulted during college while on the ABC show, and has used her traumatic experience as a talking point to raise awareness during her time doing national pageants.

Annaliese Puccini

After having her heart broken by Kamil Nicalek on Bachelor in Paradise last season, Annaliese Puccini is back for another go after first appearing in Bachelor Nation on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

Sydney Lotuaco

After leaving Colton’s season of The Bachelor following doubts over their relationship’s progression, Sydney Lotuaco is making her way back in the Bachelor Nation dating pool on Bachelor in Paradise.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar

Another of Colton’s former girlfriends, Nicole Lopez-Alvar was sent packing in the fifth week of last season’s Bachelor.

The fan favorite is looking for love once again in Paradise, but will she be able to find someone who she clicks with more than Colton.

Derek Peth

Coming off of his breakup from fiancée Taylor Nolan in June 2018, whom he met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 4, Derek Peth is back and looking for love in Paradise once again after first appearing on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette.

Hannah Godwin

Hannah Godwin is also heading to Paradise for the first time after looking for love on Colton’s season of The Bachelor. A fan favorite for starring on The Bachelorette, Hannah B. won out over Hannah G., but fans will now get their fill of the spurned contestant on the summer season.

Katie Morton

Katie Morton is yet another woman heading to Paradise off of Colton’s season of The Bachelor, trying to find a match after being eliminated by the former Bachelor during week six.

Onyeka Ehie

Onyeka Ehie also made her entrance to Bachelor Nation on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, getting sent home during week five after failing to find meaningful connection with the leading man. Before she left, however, she managed to spar with Nicole over accusations of not being there for “the right reasons,” which is sure to make for some interesting interactions in Paradise.