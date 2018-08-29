‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Angela and Eric’s Relationship Setback Sends Twitter Abuzz

After an explosive cocktail party and rose ceremony, Bachelor in Paradise saw one of its core couples implode after a surprising new arrival.

With John Graham as the only male castmember without a serious relationship, it seemed as though new arrivals would have a hard time affecting the status quo of Paradise this late in the season, though Angela Amezcua and Eric Bigger’s connection did not end up being as strong.

As the couples spent another leisure-filled day in Paradise, including a working out sequence by Tia Booth and Colton Underwood, everything seemed way too tranquil for the ABC reality series.

“Things with Eric and I are going great, last night at the rose ceremony we kind of expressed to each other we are all in, only for each other and no matter who comes in or what’s going on, Eric is literally everything that I’ve been using for,” Angela said in a confessional. “I’m smitten right now.”

Eric is a creep😡#BachelorInParadise — Gerald GeeLocke Panuthos🏳️‍🌈 (@GPanuthos) August 29, 2018

Eric’s about to break the bad news to Angela… Cassandra’s got really compelling teeth. #BachelorInParadise — Vulnerable (@gameshowlurve) August 29, 2018

Things did not stay peaceful in paradise with the arrival of Cassandra Ferguson.

“I would say most people would remember me for being a single mom and I’m here, I’m so excited,” Ferguson, who previously participated on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor and a previous season of Bachelor in Paradise, said in a side interview.

Many of the men on the show found themselves intrigued by Cassandra, though Eric found himself particularly distracted by her beauty.

“Baby got back!” Bigger told the camera as he was seen admiring Cassandra from afar. “She looks good!”

“Just as everyone is feeling good and secure in their relationships, hottie Cassandra walks in,” Booth told the cameras. “As much as I can say, ‘Oh I feel so secure in this,’ there is still a part of me that wonders, ‘What if she wants to go on a date with Colton?’”

Booth didn’t end up having much to worry about as Underwood quickly shut her down. Bigger, however, said he was available to date someone else.

After a flirty conversation, all signs posted to Bigger going on the date as Angela talked to other people about the promise she and her man had made.

“When I walked in I feel like I definitely went to Eric,” Ferguson said. “He’s tall, he’s dark, he’s handsome… But what really is just the cherry on top is that he’s sweet, which is just what I want.”

Ferguson then asked Bigger if he’d go on the date with her and he said yes. When he agreed, the development broke Angela, and Twitter down.

Eric trying to convince Angela that testing the waters with a hot babe is what a relationship is all about is the funniest thing since Jordan said anything. #BachelorInParadise — Snarkhilda Recapulet (@SnarkhildaHT) August 29, 2018

Did Eric “wake up” with a different feeling when Cassandra walked down the steps? #bachelorinparadise — Miss E (@melis_blue) August 29, 2018

You haven’t defined your relationship Eric? You said you were all in #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/mZIlTjCB7w — TW (@ilovebradwilson) August 29, 2018

Bigger told Amezcua that despite making a promise to her the night before, he felt differently the next day. Despite telling him it was fine, Angela was left in tears.

“I never expected this from him,” Angela said as she held back tears. “These are pissed off tears.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.