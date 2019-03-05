‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Reveals Colton Underwood’s Fence Jump Led to ‘Raw’ Emotional Fallout

Bachelor host Chris Harrison has revealed that Colton Underwood’s fence jump led to a “raw” emotional fallout.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Harrison revealed that Underwood’s flee caused a whirlwind of “raw, real emotions — and it’s not pretty.”

“It’s not pretty on my part, it’s not pretty on the producers’ part or Colton’s, and I think you’re gonna see it, warts and all,” he explained. “It’s really emotional on all of our parts. A lot of tears were shed and a lot of things were said that may not be suitable for ABC, but we all kind of aired our grievances and let it all out.”

Harrison then went on to confess that the dramatic moment affected him as well, saying, “Yeah, I was emotional. I won’t say if I cried or not, you’ll have to see. The night was emotional.”

From jumping fences to jumping into the hot seat. #TheBachelor #WomenTellAll is TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0aUmulafP2 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 5, 2019

Underwood’s fence-jump came after he poured his heart out to Cassie Randolph and told her that he intended to choose her in the series finale.

Randolph responded by telling Underwood that she did not reciprocate his feelings and exiting that show. This is when Underwood become overwhelmed with emotion and took off, with Harrison and Bachelor cameras in tow.

“Why is that such such a big deal? I can run. I’m a human being, I can run,” Harrison quipped about the rundown.

“I usually don’t have to chase after anybody … but that’s kind of the severity of where we were that night,” he went on to say. “We were in the middle of nowhere — farm houses, country roads. We didn’t know where Colton was, and I thought I heard some dogs down the street, and so I just took off. I didn’t even really think about it.”

Once Harrison caught up with Underwood, he says that he quizzed the former NFL star on just what he was planning to do when he ran.

“I told him, ‘What are you, Liam Neeson? You’re gonna go to the Embassy?’ He said, ‘Well, I grabbed my wallet.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have a phone, you don’t have a passport, where are you going?’ But he was just done, and I think that was the whole point,” Harrison said. “He finally thought he figured this whole thing out and figured out that he loves Cassie and this is it, and then Cassie realized his greatest fear and crushed him.”

The Bachelor: Women Tell All reunion special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, and the two-part finale of The Bachelor Season 23 airs Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12.