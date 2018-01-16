GLOW Wrestlers Bring the Pain to ‘The Bachelor’

The women of The Bachelor got a training experience from two of GLOW‘s (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) biggest legends on Monday night’s episode.

Little Egypt and Babe the Farmer’s Daughter each showed the remaining Bachelor contestants around the squared circle in order to stage a mock wrestling event with the women.

The duo showed them various wrestling moves and how to exaggerate the pain caused by each move. They also talked some trash to the women in order to get them in the headspace of wrestling.

However, two of the competitors, Tia and Bibiana, didn’t take kindly to the intimidation. They stormed off to the side and did not want to participate because of Little Egypt’s “rude ass” comments.

There were even some tears shed before they toughened up and got back in the ring.

While the other women pointed out that the trash talk was all part of the sport, viewers at home sided with Tia and Bibiana.

“Can these GLOW girls chill out?” one viewer wrote. “It’s supposed to be fun.”

Another Bachelor fan added, “These GLOW wrestlers are excessively rude, and I don’t quite understand why that was necessary.”

However, some fans put down the duo for not going along with the fun of the date or just really loved the attitude thrown by the GLOW legends.

“Already crying five minutes into the date?” viewer Meagan Brennan wrote. “These GLOW girls aren’t half as bad as the Twitter-verse watching you all date the same guy on TV.”

Another fan added, “These GLOW ladies are SAVAGE, and I’m here for it.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.