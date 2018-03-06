Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes to [Spoiler] in ‘Bachelor’ Finale

A Neil Lane diamond ring rests on Becca Kufrin’s finger after Monday’s finale of The Bachelor, but will it stay there?

Arie Luyendyk Jr. got down on one knee for the 27-year-old publicist at the end of the two-hour finale, after professing his love for both her and other finalist, 25-year-old tech salesperson Lauren Burnham, during last week’s overnight dates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While he described Becca as making the most sense in his life and having more in common with him, Arie admitted he had an “undeniable love” for the more reserved Lauren.

“I never would have imagined I would be at this point and not know,” Arie said. “I hope that after this date, I find that clarity and feel confident. … I just need to see where my heart is.”

Later he professed that he was still unsure the morning of the rose ceremony. “I’ve never had to say goodbye to someone that I’ve been in love with, but I really have to make a tough decision,” he said, adding later, “She’s not going to see this coming.”

But before the final rose ceremony, Arie admitted he wouldn’t be choosing Lauren.

“I have loved that you broke down those walls,” he told Lauren before Becca’s arrival. “But there is something that is holding me back, and I can’t go through with it. And it’s not anything I can explain other than I gave it everything I had to see if it could work.”

“I’m extremely confused,” Lauren said, crying. “Well, I wish you the best. I don’t really have a lot to say other than that.”

“I feel betrayed,” she said later in the limo. “How could you do that to somebody?”

“I really do think he made a mistake,” she added later. “I feel like he chose the easy route.”

When Becca arrived, he broke down his feelings for her before proposing.

“The thing that stands out is that we’re a team, and I’m very lucky that you’ve been on this journey with me,” he said. “Because of that, my love of you is unmeasurable.”

However, ABC has been teasing a shocking twist for the past couple of weeks, with Arie even saying he feels “like a monster” and that he was prepared for fans’ anger after everything unfolded.

I know people are going to be hard on [me],” Arie told PEOPLE last week. “I made a mistake. And I’m prepared for the backlash. But all I can say is I had to follow my heart.”

And without spoiling what’s next, PopCulture.com will just say it’s doubtful things will stay as neat as they appeared when the two lovebirds left Peru engaged. Some fans have even theorized Arie will “pull a Mesnick,” in reference to former Bachelor Jason Mesnick, who changed his mind after awarding the finale rose in his season.

More will be revealed about Arie’s relationship with his two finalists in the first part of the After the Final Rose special, which is airing on ABC immediately following the finale.

The second half of the After the Final Rose special airs Tuesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC