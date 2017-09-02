Fans Are Freaking out Over ‘Bachelor’ Creator’s Tweets

Bachelor fans are on pins and needles right now, awaiting some “truly shocking news” about the show, as per many, many recent tweets by the show’s creator.

Hoping to make unbelievably shocking announcement today regarding #thebachelor. Waiting for final approval… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) August 31, 2017

Over the course of a few days, Mike Fleiss, the man responsible for The Bachelor and its many spin-offs, has tweeted out things like, “Ok, SIT by for truly shocking news regarding #TheBachelor,” and, “Tv trivia… Has a broadcast network ever canceled its No. 1 show???”

While there is no concrete information at this time, fans are speculating that Fleiss’ tweets suggest that ABC is considering cancelling the reality-competition show.

“In a bizarre cost-cutting move, the Patriots might release Tom Brady… Wonder if anyone will sign him. Hmmm,” Fleiss wrote in another bizarre tweet.

Fans were in a flurry trying to read between the lines of the cryptic tweets.

One person summed up everyone’s thoughts best, writing, “In other words in a bizarre move abc is dropping bachelor and he’s wondering if any other network with pick it up. Hmmm..”

Additionally, Fleiss responded to a few tweets directly.

“Aren’t YOU the final approval,” someone asked.

“Waiting to give myself final approval for #thebachelor announcement. Hopefully, I’ll call myself back before the end of the day…” Fleiss responded.

As of now, Fleiss has not announced the big Bachelor news he’s been teasing, but he did tweet out, “Don’t worry, #BachelorNation …”