‘Bachelor’ Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome First Baby

It’s a Bachelor baby for Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who welcomed their first child together, a daughter, Wednesday.

The new parents, who met and fell in love during the 2018 season of The Bachelor, announced the birth of their firstborn on Instagram Stories, with Luyendyk Jr. writing, ” We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long. Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”

Tuesday, Luyendyk Jr. revealed that he and his wife had made it to the hospital after Burnham went into labor, captioning a photo of the excited couple in the maternity ward, “IT’S HAPPENING!”

Bachelor Nation was quick to weigh in on the impending birth, with current Bachelorette Hannah Brown commenting, “Yayy! So exciting!”

Former Bachelor producer Elan Gale added, “BRING. HEEEEEERRRRRR. HOOOOOME.”

The couple broke the news that they were expecting in November, just two months before their lavish Hawaii wedding.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham told Us Weekly at the time, explaining that she made her then-fiancé read the results. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

“Lauren took all of them and they were all positive,” Luyendyk Jr. added. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited. It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The couple was keeping mum on the name as well, teasing to Entertainment Tonight that they were thinking out of the box when it came to their little one’s name.

“It was a name that we kind of tweaked into something unique,” Burnham told the outlet. “We don’t really know anybody who’s named that.”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: Instagram/Arie Luyendyk Jr.