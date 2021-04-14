'Bachelor' Colton Underwood to Reveal 'Deeply Personal' Secret on 'Good Morning America'

✖

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood teases that he has a major announcement. The reality TV star will make an appearance on Good Morning America, where he promises to reveal a "deeply personal" secret with host Robin Roberts on Wednesday. “There is something that you want people to know, so can you tell us what is on your heart that you want to share?” Roberts asked Underwood in the promo, which was released on Tuesday.

"Yeah," Underwood responds. "It's been a journey for sure." He doesn't give any further information in the clip, but with the breathy response, fans are already guessing what he could be ready to discuss. "I have a good feeling I’m pretty sure what former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is going to come out with tomorrow in his interview with GMA host and lesbian icon Robin Roberts," Perez Hilton wrote on Twitter.

Over the years, Underwood's been the headline of a few controversial stories. Following his breakup from Cassie Randolph, Underwood was straddled with a restraining order. Randolph alleged in the court documents that Underwood placed a tracking device on her car. The restraining order was dropped the next month. “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us,” Underwood said on Instagram at the time of their breakup.

Underwood was first introduced to the Bachelor franchise in 2018 as a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s seasonal. He went on to star in Season 23 of the long-running dating series, which came out in 2019. In his recent memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, he talks about how his time on the show helped him figure out his sexuality. "[The show taught me] that I'm straight and I'm very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph] and women -- but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too," he told Entertainment Tonight of his discovery.