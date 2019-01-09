‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Talks the ‘Most Pivotal Moment’ of His Upcoming Season

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is opening up about his viral fence jump, teasing that the shocking incident shown in his season’s trailer is “the most pivotal moment” in the entire season.

The 26-year-old philanthropist told Entertainment Tonight of the scene in the trailer in which he seemingly runs away from the production team, hurdling a fence in the process, “I did things my way, and I changed the game, and I think obviously you’re gonna have to watch to see exactly what I mean. Because you can take that out of context, but jumping the fence [was a] very real moment… and it happens towards the end, so you’re going to have to watch the thing all the way through to see how it happens, and to see how we get there.”

As seen in the trailer, not even longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison seemed to be able to call Underwood back in that moment, which he explained was significant due to how close he had become with the Bachelor Nation lead.

“In the mornings when we were in Thailand and in Asia, I would go for runs with Chris, and we would work out together. He was really nice to talk to and vent to because he’s seen it all,” Underwood explained. “But in that moment, my emotions were heightened and I gave production a run for their money, quite literally.”

The former NFL player wouldn’t dish on what led to the moment just yet, calling the move “hard for me to explain” due to the possibility to take it out of context.

“But the emotions that were involved with the fence jump were some of the rawest and most heightened emotions that I’ve felt throughout all of this,” he teased.

It was an emotional journey overall, he continued, saying, “People said I cried too much, but that’s just me. Once those floodgates came open, it was like, ‘Oh, this is awesome. I get to express myself and feel emotions and be a normal human being!’”

Much of the season so far has centered around Underwood’s virginity, and whether he would lose it to one of the 30 women vying for his heart. While the reality personality wouldn’t answer whether he was still a virgin, he admitted, “I hope you want to see my face after this. I don’t know. I hope.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Getty / John Medina