‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Opens up About Split From ‘First Love,’ Olympian Aly Raisman

The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is finally opening up about his relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Underwood has remained largely quiet about his romance with the gold medalist, whom he dated from August 2016 to April 2017, while courting Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise before embarking on his own season of the ABC dating show. But on Tuesday’s new episode of The Lady Gang podcast, the 26-year-old reality personality gave insight into that relationship and subsequent heartbreak.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wouldn’t say it was on the show. I would say it was my first love,” the former NFL player said on the show when asked about his worst heartbreak. “While it was confusing and hard in the beginning, it also taught me a lot about myself, what I need, what I want, what I can do better in a relationship. It was, like, a big growing, a big step for me. It was really tough.”

While Underwood’s relationship with Raisman has sparked interest since he first became a part of Bachelor Nation, the philanthropist has kept quiet for the most part, citing respect for his ex in the midst of the legal battle surrounding former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was sentenced to life in prison in February 2018 after being accused of sexual misconduct by at least 141 women, including Raisman, who during the sentencing read a powerful impact statement about the abuse she had endured at his hands.

“To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now. She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all,” Underwood told Us Weekly in July of Raisman’s situation. “I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there.”

He also called her ESPY speech, in which she spoke about Nassar’s abuse alongside other survivors, “unbelievable,” adding, “She and all of her friends — and everything they have done — has honestly moved our society in such a positive way and such a positive direction.”

On Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, the Indiana native has been searching for the future Mrs. Underwood, working past the women competing on his season, many of whom are still dealing with the fact that he is still a virgin.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage