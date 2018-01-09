‘Bumper Car Trauma’ Takes Over ‘The Bachelor’ Group Date

An unlikely fear hijacked The Bachelor’s first group date — or should we say bumper car jacked.

Arie Luyedyk Jr.’s first group date took place on the race track — fitting for the race car driver — where the women engaged in a demolition derby in cars they decorated themselves.

But for Annaliese, the date wasn’t so much fun. The 32-year-old event designer broke down in tears before the derby even started.

“Emotions are just really running high, and I didn’t think I’d be crying, but this is like my worst nightmare,” she told her fellow contestants.

She went on to describe a childhood bumper car trauma.

“I just remember getting trapped in the middle and I was crying and hating it,” she said. “Everyone kept hitting me and hitting me … and I just remember being so alone and so scared. It was just a traumatic experience.”

Her fellow contestants weren’t so sympathetic.

“A bumper car trauma?” Jenny said. “I’m sorry, I didn’t know that bumper car trauma was a thing.”

“This was supposed to be fun, and now we’re here waiting for her to be finished crying…It’s not going to stop me from hitting her car,” Jenny added.

Arie luckily was around to give a few words of encouragement to Annaliese, and after the derby, she realized that maybe her bumper car phobia wasn’t worth the tears.

“I’ll never do it again, but I’m not crying and I have a smile on my face,” she said.

Bachelor Nation was unmoved by her personal growth story.

Producer: You need a story.

Annalise: Bumper car trauma.

Producer: Okay.#TheBachelor — Lexi Goyette (@LexiInTheSky) January 9, 2018

Is this bitch really crying about a traumatic bumper car incident? 😂 #thebachelor — Kenzie🌸 (@KenzieJones101) January 9, 2018

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

