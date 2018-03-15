‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s Struggle ‘Made Them More of a Power Couple’

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are relying on three little words to get them through a time of intense scrutiny over their dramatic engagement earlier this month: “It’ll blow over.”

In the meantime, they have learned to ignore the haters. “People have a very strong opinion about it, but at the end of the day, I had to follow my heart,” Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly, adding that the two “have a healthy relationship. We lean on each other. I didn’t do this to become popular. I did this to find someone.”

The 36-year-old race car driver ended up finding two someones! In The Bachelor‘s controversial finale earlier this month, Luyendyk Jr. proposed to publicist Becca Kufrin, only to break up with her weeks later. Then, less than a day after broadcasting his breakup to Kufrin, which appeared unedited on the After the Final Rose special, Luyendyk Jr. reunited with runner-up Burnham.

“It took a lot of intense conversations for Lauren to go back to him,” a source told the publication. “But she knows Arie is The One.”

And while the couple has been widely maligned by Bachelor Nation, the journey is making the couple even closer. “They have been through a lot and it’s made them more of a power couple,” the insider continued. “Arie and Lauren fully trust each other. They are excited for the future.”

And the couple has approval from each other’s families as well. After Luyendyk proposed with a 3.65-carat Neil Lane ring on the After the Final Rose special, “Lauren and Arie’s families went out to dinner in L.A.,” the source said. “They toasted the happy couple with two bottles of champagne and got to know each other.”

“They all love each other,” continued the insider. “Everyone thinks Lauren and Arie are perfect for each other. Their love radiates.”

But Kufrin won’t be left with nothing. Although she admitted to being extremely “embarrassed” at being broken up with on television, the Minnesota native will get another chance to find love as the star of the next season of The Bachelorette, which premieres May 28.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she told host Chris Harrison on the After the Finale Rose special. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on May 28.

