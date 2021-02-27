'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Deletes Instagram Due to Harassment from 'Bachelor' Fans

✖

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has taken a step back from Instagram, deleting her account amid harassment from Bachelor fans. Her Higher Learning co-host Van Lathan revealed the news in a video posted on his Instagram. "Rachel Lindsay disabled her Instagram earlier today. She did it because that's how much hate she's getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things," Lathan says in his clip, making sure to add that "Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison."

"A 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these present 2021 times," he continued. "She's not responsible for that. It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for someone who doesn't understand what the f–– triggers people in today's world." He closed his message to the former Bachelorette saying it's just "The Bachelor and it's not worth harassing somebody over."