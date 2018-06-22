‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Apologizes for ‘Petty’ Twitter Feud

The Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez has apologized after a heated Twitter feud with fellow former contestant Raven Gates, using Twitter on Tuesday to say “I’m sorry.”

The drama had centered around fellow former contestant Tia Booth and this season’s The Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood, with Martinez alleging that the two are pursuing a relationship on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise and blasting them for it.

Martinez and Booth had competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, while Gates competed for the heart of Nick Viall on the season prior.

“I woke up this morning realizing I regret blasting Tia + Colton on social media,” Martinez tweeted Tuesday. “Regardless of my feelings about the situation, a sarcastic tweet is not the way to handle it. There ARE less petty/immature routes to take, and I HAD promised Tia months ago I’d stop the s—talking.”

“So I guess what I’m saying is I’m sorry,” she continued. “I got heated and caught up in what I was feeling and wanted people to hate on them cause I felt like the situation was unjust. It’s really not my place to be the justice police, as much as I wish it was.”

Martinez explained in a response to a fan that she didn’t regret what she had said, rather the manner in which she chose to approach the situation.

nope. I’m not saying what I said was wrong, I’m saying there were a million other ways to approach it. — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) June 19, 2018

During a recent episode of The Bachelorette, viewers learned that Booth and Underwood dated prior to Underwood’s attempt to win Becca Kufrin’s heart. To ease Kufrin’s mind, Booth appeared on the show and reassured her she and Underwood were not together.

Martinez clearly took issue with this, tweeting a photo of Underwood and Booth together and writing, “Tia+Colton: ‘yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol).’”

Tia+Colton: “yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol)” pic.twitter.com/xs642erU1a — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) June 15, 2018

Both Underwood and Booth are currently believed to be filming Bachelor in Paradise, so Gates stepped in to defend her friend.

“Hey everybody!! Make sure you follow @Whats_Ur_Sign_ so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s–t about her friends…like Tia!!!! And Becca!!” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Come on now hurry up!”

More back-and-forth followed, with Gates later deleting her tweets.

One tweet remains, with the reality star writing, “Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now. I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her ‘friends.’”

