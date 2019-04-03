‘Bachelor’ Alum Amanda Stanton Reveals Hacker Has Been Releasing Intimate Photos

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton has revealed that a hacker has been sending out nude photos of her, sharing the news in a tearful video on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 2.

Stanton revealed in the clips that she had received emails from a man who told her he had gained access to photos she had taken at a plastic surgeon’s office for a breast augmentation procedure.

“I had about four e-mails from a random person who I didn’t know who had said that he hacked into my doctor’s database from when I had my breast augmentation,” she began. “He had some nude photos of me, which is just stupid because they’re medical photos. But he was basically asking for a lot of money and threatening to send them to everyone who I follow.”

“He already knew who I followed and slowly started sending my photos to people and sending me just really weird messages and harassing me every single day.”

“He sent them to my friend’s boyfriend, he sent them to people who I work with, he sent them to producers at ABC,” she continued. “And it was just kind of out of my control and there was nothing I could do about it, so I figured that I might as well just address it.”

Stanton also shared a message of thanks to fans who have already reached out to her to tell her about the photos.

“I just want to say, thank you, and I’m sorry that I haven’t responded to everybody,” she said. “It’s just been hard explaining the story so many times and I just don’t want to give somebody like that power over me and I hope that maybe, just by addressing it, that he’ll stop.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Stanton’s rep confirmed that authorities are involved in the case and said that the reality star is “a victim of an online hacker. Authorities are involved as this is an ongoing investigation. With the support of her family and loved ones including boyfriend Bobby Jacobs, Stanton wishes to deal with this matter privately moving forward due to the vicious nature of the individual responsible for her harassment.”

The mom of two further opened up about her situation in the caption of an Instagram post, writing that she has been “extremely stressed.”

“The past week has been rough for me. I won’t get into detail but my anxiety is out of control and I’ve been extremely stressed over some things that are completely out of my control,” Stanton shared. “Losing sleep, having no motivation and just haven’t been myself because of it. As much as I know I shouldn’t stress over things that I can’t control, it seems impossible. Praying that I find peace this week and if anyone else is going through something similar, I’m praying for you too. I know I don’t normally post this kind of stuff but I’m going to be more real with you guys, even if it’s a little scary.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tommaso Boddi