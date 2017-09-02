Audrey Roloff Enlists Help of Sister-In-Law Tori and Nephew Jackson for Modeling Baby Clothing Line

While Audrey Roloff gears up for her first child this month, the expectant mother is keeping busy with her latest business venture and enlisting the help of her sister-in-law, Tori and nephew, Jackson Kyle.

This stud muffin nephew of mine is our first model for the baby line! How cute is he?!?! Had on over to his mama’s IG account for a pretty sweet giveaway;) @toriroloff 💗#alwaymore #shopalwaysmore #alwaysmorebaby #alwaysmoremilk #babyroloff A post shared by ALWAYS MORE (@shopalwaysmore) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Roloff, who was due Sept. 1, has introduced a new clothing collection called The Baby Line, a spinoff of her lifestyle blog and shop, Auj Poj that offers an assortment of inspiring quoted apparel for mom and baby.

The wife of Jeremy, took to social media to share an image of Tori and Jackson as they model her clothes in an adorable snapshot, writing, “This stud muffin nephew of mine is our first model for the baby line! How cute is he?!?!”

She adds for viewers of the TLC reality series, Little People, Big World that Tori is helping spread the word on the new clothing line by sharing an image on Instagram, along with details for a giveaway.

Roloff, with her enterprising personality, has been busy this summer. But nothing has kept her on her toes quite as much as the anticipation of her baby girl. On Friday, Roloff posted a photo to Instagram writing, that Friday was her due date.

Yesterday was my due date! I can’t believe I’ve been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you! In case you missed it, I did a 3rd trimester of pregnancy update over on my blog aujpoj.com 💗#40weekspregnant #journeyofjerandauj A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“I can’t believe I’ve been carrying this bump of love for 9 months! Baby girl we are so eager to meet you!” she captioned the photograph of herself cradling her massive bump.

In a blog entry from her website, Roloff shares that she has been starting to feel the effects of pregnancy on her body, including “crazy pressure down there,” adding that her hips have been aching now too.

The Roloff baby girl will be arriving any day now, writing, “It’s so crazy to think that this precious little girl that I’ve been carrying around with me everywhere for the past 9 months, will soon be here with us!”

