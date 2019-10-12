Audrey Roloff Reacts to Backlash Over Dating Advice Fans Were Not Happy About

Audrey Roloff, the wife of longtime Little People, Big World cast member Jeremy Roloff, is responding in the wake of a small wave of backlash directed towards her on Instagram. Roloff, 28, posted her hot take on dating around alongside a photo with Jeremy on Tuesday. In the note, addressed to all “single ladies,” she warned that women should not be hanging around and dating men they do not see at possible future husbands.

She acknowledges that people will love whoever they want to love, but if you spend less time with men who might not be marriage material, you’re less likely to fall for them. She warned a relationship with a non-marriage ready partner “only ends in hurt.” She also plugged the couple’s book, A Love Letter Life, with a hashtag at the end of the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As one would expect, this opinion turned heads. Some Instagram users took Roloff’s remark to be about “slut-shaming,” meaning that she was looking down on those who decided to date around before finding a partner to marry.

“This kind of advice is based on the antiquated idea that women are not pure or are somehow damaged after they have been with or ‘loved’ someone,” one heated user wrote. “It’s super regressive. You can love, get hurt, learn and be a better person for the one you chose to marry.”

Roloff adamantly denied this was the intention of her post. She singled out this comment in particular to respond to, saying that the user had her take on the topic all wrong.

“Woah. Definitely don’t think those women are somehow damaged or not pure,” Roloff said. “That is not what I’m saying.”

Another user wrote, “This is weird advice. Falling in love multiple times is a wonderful part of life.”

Roloff also responded with her own experience, writing, “I’m just falling in love with the same person over and over again.”

Despite the clarification, the discord continued with both people against and for Audrey’s take. One notable response came from Counting On cast member Jill Duggar, who simply wrote “Amen!” Roloff reacted to the praise with a pair of heart symbols.