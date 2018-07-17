Audrey Roloff Promises to ‘Make Your Day’ With Sweet Father-Daughter Photo Shoot

Could Jeremy Roloff and his daughter Ember be any cuter? The Little People, Big World dad posed with his infant daughter in a new photo shoot, and has everyone ooh-ing and aww-ing!

Roloff’s wife Audrey Roloff shared the new image on Instagram last week, which shows the new dad posing in a field with his little girl, clad only in a diaper, red cowboy boots and a big bow.

“If this photo doesn’t make your day I don’t know what will [heart emoji]” Audrey captioned the snapshot.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable picture!

“Omg her little red boots so sweet [heart eyes emoji]” one user commented.

“Those red boots & chubby thighs!!! OMG!!!” another added.

A third echoed, “Too cute. What a cute chunk-a-munch. Luv it [heart eyes emoji].”

Audrey and Roloff have been loving their first year as parents, despite some of the tough times seen on their family’s TLC reality series.

In addition to the renovation of their home not going as smoothly as they initially had hoped, Audrey faced significant difficulties breastfeeding Ember at first, dealing with repeated bouts of mastitis.

She opened up about her journey as a new mom on Instagram in November.

“l always thought breastfeeding was a choice,” she captioned a photo of her cuddling with Ember in the nursery. “People would often ask me if l was going to breastfeed when I was pregnant and l always answered with a determined yes. But after Ember was born, l realized that for some people, it’s not a choice. My breastfeeding journey has not been easy. After sharing with you all a little bit about the struggles l have had feeding Ember, l realized that so many of you have gone through, or are currently going through, similar pains, heart aches, and challenges.”

“About 24 hours after Ember was born, l became severely engorged,” she continued. “The nurses at the hospital admitted to it being the worse case they’d ever seen. l couldn’t put my arms at my sides or hold Ember – except to feed, and feeding was so painful because l was also badly blistered/bruised … Not to mention, what they had to do to ‘get me flowing’ was excruciating. l thought the pain was supposed to be over once they laid her on my chest? But people just don’t talk enough about the after labor pains.”

Three days after returning home from the hospital, Audrey says she developed mastitis, which “tanked” her milk production.

“l was devastated and even told by a pediatrician and lactation consultant that l would probably not ever be able to exclusively breastfeed Ember. She was having trouble gaining weight and they were concerned. They also thought l had insufficient granular tissue,” she said.

Since this first setback, Audrey’s breastfeeding journey has had its ups and downs, but she revealed recently on Instagram that her milk production has gotten a lot better.

“l was reminded that even though this journey still poses its challenges, being able to feed my daughter from my own body brings me incomparable joy,” Audrey wrote.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Audrey Roloff