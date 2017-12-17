Fans Call out Audrey Roloff for Her Comments About Marriage

After revealing that she doesn’t consider herself or her husband to be “silly” with one another, fans fear Little People, Big World couple Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are too serious.

The 26-year-old wrote one of her signature thought-provoking captions under a photo of her and Jeremy playing “airplane” in matching holiday pajamas last week.

In it, Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy have been trying to schedule play dates for themselves due to their serious nature.

“We’re far more inclined to spend the evening in a serious debate, working on new ideas for our ministries, or casting vision for our future. Sometimes I think we need to schedule ‘play dates’ instead of ‘date nights.’ Our date nights often become work brainstorming sessions,” she wrote.

Some fans feared for the young married couple, saying that they already seem worn down despite only having been married for a little over three years.

“It could help to stop over thinking everything,” one fan advised. “Just have fun & be spontaneous!!!”

“Too young to be so serious,” another said.

Other praised Audrey for being so real about the state of her marriage just months after giving birth to her first child, daughter Ember, in September.

“So true, take time for each other,” one said. “Every couple needs that.”

“Soooooo trueeeeee,” another added.

Photo credit: Twitter / @audreyroloff