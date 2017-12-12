Audrey Roloff Shares Her Family’s ‘New Traditions’ With Fans

Audrey Roloff posted a shot of the family out and about on Instagram this weekend, revealing one of their “new traditions” for the holidays.

Starting new traditions now that we’re a family of three. Taking our little adventurers out Christmas tree picking🎄🎄🎄What are some of your favorite family traditions?! #journeyofjerandauj #weekendidos A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:06pm PST

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are pictured with their daugher, Ember Jean, as well as Zack Roloff, his wife Tori and their son, Jackson. “Taking our little adventurers out Christmas tree picking,” Audrey wrote. The album includes a second photo of Ember Jean apparently sleeping soundly through the action.

Audrey has been criticized by fans on several occasions for using pictures of her child to promote products and businesses. This post is no exception, as she’s tagged three brand names to indicate the clothing Ember Jean is wearing. There’s been no serious backlash yet, though fans did point out that the jacket poses a safety risk in a car seat.

Tori Roloff posted the same picture, along with a pic of Jackson grinning from ear to ear. “Finally got our Christmas tree!” She wrote. “Thank goodness too because apparently Oregon is running out!”

Finally got our Christmas tree! Thank goodness too because apparently Oregon is running out! 😩 #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff #roloffroundup A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

TLC has yet to make an official announcement about when Little People Big World will return, though Amy Roloff has hinted that the family will return to TV sometime around March of 2018.