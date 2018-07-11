Audrey Roloff ‘Forever Grateful’ After Announcing ‘Little People, Big World’ Departure

Audrey Roloff is thanking Little People, Big World fans following her announcement Tuesday that she and husband Jeremy Roloff would no longer be appearing on the TLC series.

Alongside a gallery of photos of the couple filming the most recent season of the reality series, Audrey penned a message to her fans who might not have seen her husband’s announcement.

“Know it’s been a shorter run for me(for Jeremy it’s been 14 years!😮), but I’ve shared some pretty big life moments on [Little People, Big World] – getting engaged, our wedding day, the launch of [Beating 50 Percent], 3 moves, a remodel, finding out we were having a baby girl, and becoming a new mom!” she wrote. “I [am] so thankful for the encouragement, kindness, and support that each of you have shown to our family. We are forever grateful for the run we’ve had, but excited to focus on what we feel the Lord is calling us [to]! You guys are the most loyal fans. Thank you for respecting our decision. And thanks to TLC for putting up with us ;).”

She went on to gush over her husband, who spent the majority of his childhood being filmed for reality TV.

“Mostly, I am so proud of my husband who has grown up in the public eye and yet remained grounded, wise, and steadfast in his faith,” she wrote. “This decision is one that I respect him for immensely. ‘Here’s hail to the rest of the road!’ I love you Farmer. Psalm 20:7”

Jeremy went more into their decision on his own social media page.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” he wrote Tuesday. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

As for the future of the show, fans will still get to see Tori and Zach Roloff’s lives raising baby Jackson, they confirmed on Instagram the same day.

Here’s to a new season of the Roloffs’ lives!

