Audrey Roloff Explains Why She Named Her Daughter Ember

Little People, Big World cast member Audrey Roloff is speaking out about the meaning behind her daughter Ember’s name.

The reality star took to Instagram May 22 to share a new snap herself with husband Jeremy and baby Ember, sharing the sneaky reveal, as well as an update on how “mobile” she’s getting now that she is almost eight months old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Melting hearts since SeptEMBER of 2017. See what I did there,” Roloff wrote on the caption of the adorable photo gallery featuring the baby girl.

“These photos are getting harder and harder to take! Our girls is getting more and more mobile… She still loves to chase Pine, took her first flight with mom and Dad to Hawaii, doesn’t like being on her back, loves splashing in the bath (and ocean), attended her first Luau, learned to clap… toughed out an ear infection, is currently, cutting her top teeth, can open drawers and climb stairs, has a great time picking grass, loves her new swing and fills our heart with oodles of laughter and joy every day,” Roloff continued.

The TLC personality shared updates of her pregnancy since first announcing the couple was expecting earlier this year, and she now shares a similar photo on her Instagram monthly, with facts about Ember Jean.

Tuesday’s snap was not the first time Roloff has discussed Ember’s name on social media.

When Ember was two months old, Roloff gave fans what her daughter’s name means to her.

“Our Ember girl is 2 MONTHS OLD today and she’s already growing into her name. The dictionary defines EMBER as ‘a small live piece of coal wood etc. in a dying fire.’ The remains of a fire. A glowing fragment from fire,” Roloff wrote, explaining what her daughter’s name really means to the growing family.

Roloff went on to share what exactly embers do, writing they can light up an entire room, forest or field, and that they are enduring.

“They are the fiercest remains of a fire and radiate a substantial amount of heat long after the fire has been extinguished,” she added.

“[They] offer REVIVAL,” she wrote. “When a fire is dying the embers can bring it back to life!”

She finished the message by writing how she wishes for Ember to be more and be a “light in the darkness, glowing in all she does, enduring and lasting.”

Little People, Big World airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.