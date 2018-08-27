Audrey Roloff’s Daughter Ember Checks off Major Milestone From Her List

Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff‘s daughter Ember Jean has crossed off a major milestone ahead of her first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday to mark another month of daughter Ember Jean’s life, Audrey Roloff shared the news that her now 11-month-old had reached a major milestone, one that will make keeping up with the little one a little bit harder: “FIRST STEPS.”

“11 months old and Ember is determined to figure out the whole walking thing,” Roloff captioned a picture of Ember sporting a new pair of sneakers, seemingly ready to be mobile.

The major moment came in part due to the help of 1-year-old cousin Jackson, the son of Zach and Tori Roloff.

“She is especially inspired by her cousin Jackson,” Roloff explained. “She took her first steps after watching him walk all over the place!!Girlsie is just tryin to keep up with her bud.”

What’s more is that the 11-month-old has eight teeth and “2 more currently comin in hot.”

As is evident in the photo, Ember “loves blowing kisses.” Audrey also informed followers that her little girl is a fan of “dogs, pointing, chicken, and doing ‘the face’ as we call it (you’re MISSING OUT if you haven’t seen ‘the face’ yet).”

Ember is also becoming quite the little talker, with a number of words in her growing vocabulary.

“She also says; bye bye, hiiiiiiiii, Dada, book, and this morning said, ‘Mommm-uhh’ for the first time,” Audrey wrote.

As for only having one more month on the blanket to circle with the flowers, the mom-of-one is quite sentimental.

“I can’t believe I’ll only be taking this photo one more time!! Next month you are ONE baby girl. WE LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Audrey and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed their little girl into the world in September of 2017.

“Labor is such a wild and miraculous process and meeting our baby girl for the first time filled us with uncontainable joy. We are so thankful for this little life we’ve been blessed with and cannot wait to see all that she becomes,” the new parents told Us Weekly at the time.

“She’s beautiful,” they continued. “We are feeling so thankful and blessed that God has entrusted us with this little life. We are excited for the journey of parenthood that lies ahead. Welcome to our family Ember, may you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world.”

Fans hoping to watch the little one grow will have to keep their eyes peeled on Audrey and Jeremy’s social media accounts, as the couple earlier this month that they would not be returning to the TLC series Little People, Big World.