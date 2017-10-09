Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Open up About Parenting

Little People, Big World‘s Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy are opening up about their adjustment to parenthood.

The couple recently spoke with Us Weekly about how they are choosing to parent their daughter, Ember Jean.

Their little girl was born on Sept. 10 and weighed in at 7.13 pounds. Although they have been enjoying parenthood, the pair revealed what makes them the most nervous when it comes to raising a baby.

“Just balancing life while being a mom, like work and marriage and other family members and friendships and all of that, just trying to find a rhythm,” the blogger said.

As for Jeremy, learning how to discipline his daughter has been something weighing heavy on his mind.

The couple grew up in very different households with opposite parenting styles. The new mother grew up in a strict household, while Jeremy had more freedom. Finding a balance between the two parenting styles has been important for them.

Jeremy told Us Weekly, “For me, specifically, just parenting in the sense of discipline when they start getting older and that just makes me nervous because you can do it really, really right and you can also do it really, really wrong.”

The TLC personalities have also reached out to friends for advice, but said they will choose to parent in a way that works best for their child.

“Ultimately, like, everyone is gonna tell you all these different things to do and try,” the fitness instructor told the publication. “There are so many different ways to parent and raise a baby and all that, but ultimately just kind of trusting your gut I guess and doing what you think is best.”

“I feel like we feel confident in it,” the new dad said about parenthood. “I think we’re ready for this journey, but are we prepared? No. I don’t think you can be prepared. Similarly to marriage, you just do it and it happens and then you kind of catch up to it.”