Aubrey O’Day Wants Former President Barack Obama as Her Sperm Donor

Ex on the Beach star Aubrey O’Day says she wants former President Barack Obama to be her sperm donor. The singer called Obama the “dream donor” and “everything that a great woman deserves.” She previously dated Jersey Shore star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and had a fling with Donald Trump Jr.

“I would like to do a show about inseminating me with some brilliant man’s sperm so I can have a child,” O’Day, 35, told Page Six Friday.

The Danity Kane singer said the first “dream donor” for her show would be Obama. “Because he’s brilliant, classy, kind, compassionate, witty, gorgeous. Everything that a great woman deserves, and that’s why he’s got a great woman,” O’Day said, referring to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Obama, 57, and Michelle, 55, have been married since 1992. They have two daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18.

As for O’Day, she is now starring on MTV‘s Ex on the Beach. During the season’s first episode, she claimed Trump was her “soulmate.”

O’Day met Trump in 2011, when she appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice and he was still married to Vanessa Trump. She released “DJT” and a remix of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know,” which are both allegedly aimed at Trump. Although Trump is now dating former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, O’Day said she would jump at the chance to go back to Trump if he wanted to be on Ex on the Beach.

“If he gave up what he chose to be with over me and came back, I would jump on and marry him right then and there,” she told Page Six.

O’Day has been single since she broke up with DelVecchio after three years together. The two met on MTV’s Famously Single in November 2015 and had a volatile relationship. O’Day recently called the relationship “torture” in an Instagram post.

“Head back to the network that birthed me [MTV] for my new show [Ex On The Beach] .. this show was a departure from my music routine & it brought me back to life,” O’Day wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “After my last relationship with Pauly, it took so long for me to heal from the pain, anger, torture, & toxicity that I found love in with him. I’m so happy for you guys to watch the journey of an ‘older gal’ find her younger self and maybe some new d– too.”

O’Day also recently took aim at Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing him of breaking up Danity Kane at the “height” of their fame. The group came together on Diddy’s Making the Band. However, the group has since reunited to work again.

“I want to talk about what we’re going through, because I think what Danity Kane has gone through since then is so powerful for women, for people, for artists,” she told Us Weekly. “We have had to learn everything the hard way since we were broken up by [Diddy] on national television.”

Ex on the Beach airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images