Aubrey O’Day Admits to Wishing Pauly D Dead in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview

Aubrey O’Day and Pauly “Pauly D” DelVecchio are not likely getting back together any time soon after O’Day said she wished him dead in this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

In a preview clip of the series, the Jersey Shore star reveals to Boot Camp co-stars Quani and Puma that O’Day once wished he was dead. O’Day then enters the scene, and is clearly not happy that DelVecchio brought it up with them before talking to her about it privately.

“I didn’t bring up the topic, they did,” DelVecchio said, pointing to his co-stars.

“No, I’m saying you’re being aggressive and you’re starting to go in the wrong direction,” O’Day replied. “Why don’t you just talk to me about what you felt? I understand that’s hard to hear. It’s also hard to be abused.”

“Got it,” DelVecchio said as he looked away.

In a testimony, DelVecchio tells the camera he is “really hurt” and felt “shut down.”

“Somebody I’m going to spend the rest of my life with is someone I trust … and all that was broken down. Everything was thrown out the door the second I heard she wished I was dead,” DelVecchio told the camera. “I would never in my entire life put any time and effort in someone that wishes me dead.”

DelVecchio, 38, and O’Day, 34, met in 2016 while filming E! Network’s Famously Single. In 2017, the two split for good, but agreed to appear on this season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Earlier this month, DelVecchio told Page Six he believes he “dodged a bullet” by breaking up with O’Day, especially after her rumored affair with Donald Trump Jr.

“I found out when the world found out, it was in the press and I said, ‘Oh, wow! That’s crazy.’ Hey listen, she did what she had to do at the time, I guess. The way I feel is I dodged a bullet. I’m glad that I was out of that whole situation,” DelVecchio said.

O’Day also once called her relationship with DelVecchio “torturous,” which the DJ said was surprising to him.

“I was very shocked,” he told Page Six. “And I’m like, ‘Oh wow, this was a bit dramatic.’ And I’m like, ‘Torturous’? That’s an interesting word. If it was tortuous, why would you stay in a torturous relationship? And I’m the one that left her. I think that’s a little bit fabricated but if that’s the way she feels, it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore.”

New episodes of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images