Ashley Jacobs Issues Apology to ‘Southern Charm’ Fans and Kathryn Dennis

Southern Charm cast member Ashley Jacobs has issued an apology to fellow castmate Kathryn Dennis, along with fans of the show, after making offensive remarks about Dennis throughout Season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

“To all the Southern Charm fans, in general. And to Kathryn, in particular. I owe you all an apology,” Jacobs shared on Instagram on Tuesday. “I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the Season 5 reunion, Jacobs had refused to apologize for what she had said to and about Dennis over the course of the season, though it seems she has now changed her tune.

Among other things, Jacobs had insulted Dennis’ parenting — Dennis shares two children with Jacobs’ ex Thomas Ravenel — even going as far as to call Dennis “just an egg donor.”

“After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child,” Jacobs wrote. “I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that I may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I’ve learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there.”

She concluded, “I can’t rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t at least try. Yours Truly, Ashley.”

Jacobs first appeared on Southern Charm in Season 5 after moving from California to South Carolina last year when she began dating Ravenel. Last week, she confirmed that the couple has split.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” she said during an Instagram Live. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I’m still trying to work it out, not work out getting back together, but I’m still trying to figure it out,” she added. “I think everyone’s been through breakups before but it’s hard. It’s not easy … Sometimes you just want to stay quiet and figure out what the next move in your life is going to be … I’m just trying to take care of myself the best way that I can.”

Photo Credit: Bravo