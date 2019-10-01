Are ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason Starting a Music Career?

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason may be entering a new type of entertainment career. After almost 10 years with MTV, Evans and her husband may venture into the music world after Eason took to Instagram sharing a photo of he and his wife in Nashville, Tennessee posing inside a recording studio.

Evans posted a few photos of her family in Nashville enjoying the Music City vacation.

Evans and Eason have been laying low after several months of non-stop public scandal involving both of them after Eason shot and killed their family dog Nugget. Not only that, but she got into a bad custody battle, then she was fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2 after a long-standing relationship with the network due to all of the controversy. Now, she’s denying rumors that her beauty brand may be in trouble.

There was talk that her JE Cosmetics was being dropped by its manufacturer, XJ Beauty and public relations company. One fan who was curious to know if the reality star and manufacturer were working together, so she sent them an email and when she got a response, she then posted a screenshot of it online.

“After what we saw happened in social media we saw something that our company 1/4 does not stand for. We have already cut the tie/ended the business relationship with JE cosmetics,” the company wrote.

The 27-year-old launched her Universal Eyebrow Kit the same time as New York Fashion Week but that didn’t go so well when fans started making negative comments about the quality of the product. While she didn’t comment on the actual product, she did address the business side of it.

“Due to the issues with the other company we were working with, we have decided to cut ties. We are sorry for anyone not happy with their kits. We will be doing meet and greets/giveaways for the kits while coming up with new products!” she posted to her Instagram story, then later deleted it.