Are Jinger Duggar and Husband Jeremy Vuolo Moving to LA?

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is one step closer to living in a big city, but what will her conservative parents think?

The Counting On star’s husband, pastor Jeremy Vuolo, has been accepted to a Divinity program at Master’s Seminary, located in Los Angeles, Calif., he revealed on Instagram Monday.

Jeremy captioned a photo of his acceptance letter, “I am so grateful to the Lord, as well as to Pastor John MacArthur and @revaustintduncan, for giving me the incredible opportunity to begin theological and pastoral studies at @mastersseminary.”

Jeremy and Jinger visited the Los Angeles school in March, so they clearly have a taste for the city, but luckily for Jinger’s strict parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, there is a program available in Dallas, Texas in which Jeremy can enroll.

While in Los Angeles, California in March, Jeremy and his wife visited Grace Community Church to check out Master’s Seminary. The couple currently lives in Laredo, Texas.

A move to the Golden State would be another way for Jinger to break away from her strict family, as she has been doing slowly over the past few years.

Jinger, who is pregnant with their first child together, began breaking her family’s strict rules when she was courting Jeremy, giving him a full-frontal hug instead of one from the side when he proposed on an episode of Counting On.

She has also eschewed the TLC family’s dress code, which only allows women to wear long skirts or long dresses. Jinger, meanwhile, has worn tight jeans, shorts and heels.

Jinger even said that she wanted to move to New York City in the past, but her mother shut the idea down.

“Jinger didn’t mean she wanted to move to New York City,” Michelle previously told Radar. “She meant that she wants to live closer to a city. We’re talking right near a city, but not New York City. Jinger meant she wanted to live 15 minutes from Walmart. New York City is way above what we would ever consider a city where she should move.”

The couple announced in January they are expecting their first child, a little girl.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said at the time. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added: “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jeremy Vuolo