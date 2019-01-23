Anthony Scaramucci Exits ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Without Being Evicted

Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly left the cast of Celebrity Big Brother after just six days.

Scaramucci was one of the big shocking names on this year’s list of contenders for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. However, it seems like the former White House staffer known as “The Mooch” had enough of the CBS reality show, leaving the house shortly before the first official eviction.

Fans first noticed Scaramucci’s sudden absence on Tuesday night, when the CBB 24/7 feed went live. It is still unclear exactly why or when he took off, but it sounds like he is gone for good, with other cast members wondering when his picture on the house memory wall would turn to black and white.



Scaramucci’s departure came shortly after he was nominated for eviction by Head of Household Ryan Lochte on Tuesday night’s episode. However, comedian Tom Green was also nominated, and the eviction was not meant to become official until Friday. Scaramucci turned up at a business conference in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, but he would not explain why.

“I just left the Big Brother house… you have to tune in Friday to understand what happened,” he said, according to a report by TMZ. “Unfortunately I signed a confidentiality [agreement], but there’s a little bit of a cliffhanger.”

CBS has yet to comment on Scaramucci’s departure. Meanwhile, another pre-taped episode airs on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and it will likely give few hints about this development.

Of course, many are comparing Scaramucci’s short-lived place on the show to his brief tenure at the White House. Scaramucci was named President Trump’s Communications Director for just 11 days back in the summer of 2017. During that time, he had an expletive-filled phone call with a reporter from The New Yorker, disparaging many of his co-workers and ultimately ending his time in the administration.

Scaramucci did have ties to the president beforehand. He was a part of the Trump Finance Committee, despite having previously condemned Trump’s rhetoric and supported many other candidates, including Democrats. He was the president’s first pick to work in the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, however, his appointment was delayed for months.

To many, Scaramucci’s role on Celebrity Big Brother seemed to mirror that of Omarosa Manigault-Newman in the last season. She too had worked in the Trump administration, and gave insight into that world on air, drawing political junkies to watch the show.

Curiously, she too left the house very early in the game, reportedly suffering from a health scare. She was allowed to return after receiving medical attention, and went on to place fifth in the season. As Scaramucci was seen looking happy and healthy overseas, however, that will not likely be the case for him.

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.