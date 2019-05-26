Ant Anstead Reveals ‘Soppy’ Thoughts While Waiting for His Kids at LAX

Ant Anstead is loving life, as is evidenced by his latest message to fans.

Anstead, who is married to Flip or Flop alum Christina Anstead (formerly El Moussa), recently got in his feelings for a second to give fans a look at one of his private thoughts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The proud dad was at LAX waiting to pick up his children, when he opened up about the beauty he saw all around him, speaking of all the reunion happening at the airport.

Waiting at LAX arrivals for my babies…. It’s truly amazing watching all these people greet their loved ones! 🤗 Some have signs, some have flowers, some sprint and perform some sort of bizarre wrestling move! I could watch this all day! All real! All blessed 🤗❤️❤️❤️ — Ant Anstead (@AntAnstead) May 25, 2019

He reposted the message onto Instagram adding some more dialogue, saying “I think I’m getting SOPPY I’m my old age.”

His wife loved the emotional post, commenting the word “sweetest” with a heart emoji.

The post has been liked more than 5,000 times as of publication.

The couple has been living it up as of lately as they await the arrival of their first child together. Meanwhile, Christina is back on TV with a new reality series, Christina On the Coast. In the series, she recently opened up about some she met Ant, who is best known as the host of Wheeler Dealers.

“I met Ant through a mutual friend, and it was basically love at first sight,” she said. “He’s like a manly man, he’s a mechanic on a car show. He handles me and my whole life very well.”

As for the new show, Christina seems to see it as a new chapter in her career, following the conclusion of Flip or Flop when she divorced ex Tarek El Moussa.

“This is the authentic me, unfiltered, just how I want to do a show. I’m an executive producer. I help write every script. I approve everything. It’s just been an incredible experience,” she told PEOPLE. “My 2018 journey is wrapped up amongst the episodes of amazing [design] transformations [for clients. So basically, the viewers are gonna follow along with everything I was doing — selling my house in Yorba Linda, on a house hunt in Newport Beach, getting engaged, my wedding will be the finale.”

She added, “I just feel lucky that I even got to do it, because it’s not work. It’s just fun.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @ant_anstead