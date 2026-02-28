Another MTV Personality Is Dead: Mayank Pawar Was 37

An MTV reality TV personality is dead at only 37 years old.

Mayank Pawar, who appeared on MTV Splitsvilla, died on Monday, according to an official announcement on his Instagram account. His representatives gave no cause of death, but his mother has since given an interview alluding to liver problems and mental health issues.

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” the announcement read. “Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Pawar, a bodybuilder and Mr. India winner, competed on MTV Splitsvilla Season 7 in 2014. He finished seventh in the dating competition following a split from Dana Vana.

“Wtf… like few days back I was watching his Splitsvilla 7 journey,” one fan wrote. “Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire splitsvilla seasons. Still remember, everyone cried including (host) sunny leone when he got eliminated. May his soul rest in peace.”

Photographer Surroy Sayan wrote, “So shocking .. [prayer hands emoji] such a sweet soul .. extremely sad … you will be missed Mayank RIP.”

Another fan wrote, “Condolences [prayer hands emoji] Too young to leave. May his family get the strength to bear this loss.”

No further details on Pawar’s death are available as of press time.