Anna Duggar Unrecognizable Following Dramatic Fitness Challenge

Anna Duggar, the wife of former 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar, looked dramatically different in an Instagram Story video she shared after taking a dramatic exercise challenge in February.

Although the Instagram Story has since expired, a Duggar fan page captured a screenshot from the clips, providing a venue for Duggar fans to talk about how good she looks now.

Duggar, 30, has been open with fans about staying healthy. She took a “February 50” challenge, and walked 55 miles in the month. “Now on to March — hoping to go another 50 miles,” she wrote on March 2.

The Instagram Story video was a promotion for KiwiCo, which makes art crates that parents can subscribe to and have sent to their homes. The crates help children create unique science and art projects to get them excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Duggar and her five children with Josh – Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Mason — have appeared on Counting On, but Josh has avoided the spotlight since 2015. The oldest Duggar son has been absent from his family’s television shows since it was revealed that he molested five young girls, including two of his sisters.

However, with rumors that Duggar is expecting a sixth child, Duggar shared photos on her Instagram Story in January that hinted at Josh’s return to the series. The photos showed her family on a scavenger hunt, including one with a cameraman barely visible. While it is possible that Duggar could be edited out of the footage, it does continue to show how close Josh remains with the family despite the controversy that surrounds him.

Duggar’s most recent Instagram post came on Thursday to share photos of her children at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house on National Pi Day.

“One of many (literally) ‘sweet’ memories I have of my Grandma Stembridge was when she taught my sisters and I how to bake a pie from scratch — crust and all! So since it’s National Pi Day we grabbed a bag of apples, headed to Grandma & Grandpa Duggar’s house to feed the animals while they are out of town… and then baked Great-Grandma Stembridge’s apple pie,” Duggar wrote. “Our children look forward to meeting their Great-grandma in heaven some day — for now we are enjoying her pie!”

While it is not known if Duggar will be welcoming a new child any time soon, her family grew by one in October. Her sister, Priscilla Waller, welcomed a new baby girl, Destiny Faith Waller. Waller and her husband, David Waller, are parents to three other children.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.