See Anna Duggar Fans React After Her Pregnancy Video Announcement for Baby No. 6

Anna and Josh Duggar are expecting their sixth child together, and they announced the news in the cutest way. Anna shared two videos of herself and her husband telling their five children that they will be getting another sibling this fall, as reported by People. The kids appeared to be as excited as their parents to learn about the new addition to the Duggar family.

In the clips, posted on social media, Anna and Josh gave their children cut out letters and helped them to put them in the correct order. In the end the message read, “New baby coming this fall.” Anna and Josh’s kids let out screams of excitement as Josh confirmed to them, “Mommy’s going to have a baby!”

“Mommy’s having a baby!” Anna, 30, said in the video to her five children.

Fans of Anna and Josh were equally excited to hear their big news. The comments were full of congratulatory messages from supporters, though there were a few nasty comments about Josh as well. The former 19 Kids and Counting star was removed from the TLC show, and its subsequent spinoffs, after it was revealed that he sexually molested five young girls, including his sisters, according to USA Today.

“So happy for you!!!!” one fan commented on the Instagram video.

“Congratulations! Such a blessing!” another wrote.

“@annaduggar your [sic] glowing and so beautiful. I see a baby boy coming ur way,” a third commenter said.

We are so excited to announce that we are expecting a new little one! As we watch our children grow and thrive — we look forward to baby six joining us this fall! #littleduggars https://t.co/jVRVhVtWA5 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) April 26, 2019

The couple currently shares five kids: Mackynzie, 9; Michael, 7; Marcus, 5; Meredith, 3; and Mason, 19 months. Anna reflected on welcoming their youngest son, Mason, in March. In a sentimental Instagram post about his birth, she said she found it “hard to believe it has been 18 months since we first held this little guy.” Anna touted her baby boy as “a strong [and] determined little guy with a smile that will melt your heart!”

“The joy of being a mommy and nurturing this little life along with his four siblings = a treasure!,” the former reality star said in her caption.

In July, she reflected on her marriage to Josh when they celebrated their 10 year engagement anniversary. Anna called the past decade a “wonderful adventure,” focusing on the positives rather than the negatives. In her Instagram post, which featured photos of their kids and a picture of her kissing Josh’s forehead, Anna thanked God for “His blessings to us along the way.”

“June was an exciting month for our family: Marcus, Michael and I are officially a year older + Josh and I celebrated our 10 year engagement anniversary!,” she wrote. “The past 10 years have been a wonderful adventure. So thankful for God’s redeeming grace and His blessings to us along the way, especially our 5 M’s!”