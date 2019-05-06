Anna Duggar Labeled as ‘Insensitive’ for Pregnancy Post After Sister-in-Law Lauren’s Miscarriage

Anna Duggar, a ‘Counting On’ sister, is now being labeled as insensitive for posting a throwback pregnancy photo on Instagram after sister-in-law Lauren Duggar’s (nee Swanson) miscarriage. The picture was taken during Anna’s pregnancy with son Mason, during which Jill and Joy-Anna Duggar were also pregnant.

In Duggar’s caption, the 30-year-old former TLC personality — who recently revealed that she’s expecting her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar — waxed nostalgic about being pregnant with her in-laws. She noted in the post that “Currently, there are four Duggar sisters/sisters-in-law [who] have shared expectant baby news!“

She then teased more possible pregnancy announcements to come from the famous family, writing, “I wonder how many more new cousins will be announced before our little one arrives?!?!”

Before long, the comments were flooded with fans accusing Anna of being “insensitive” to Lauren, who revealed on Counting On that she suffered a miscarriage in October — not long after she and husband Josiah Duggar shared the news with family and friends, according to PEOPLE. Commenters suggested the post was “adding salt in the wound.”

“I feel exactly the same,” one fan commented on the Instagram post. “My heart breaks for them. It’s not enough t hat t hey had the miscarriage but now all these pregnancies on top of it! Definitely insensitive and definitely salt in the wound. They should have [abstained] out of respect.”

“I keep thinking of [Josiah] and Lauren with all of these pregnancy announcements. Praying they see God’s goodness even in the difficult days of seeing others get pregnant and having babies,” another commented.

Lauren and Josiah confirmed the miscarriage on Counting On. The couple revealed that they were preparing to head to a wedding when Lauren “started feeling really sick and started noticing some different things,” according to PEOPLE.

“I wasn’t feeling well,” the 19-year-old said. “I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don’t. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn’t believe it and I was hoping it wasn’t true.”

Lauren and Josiah got married in June 2018, according to E! Online. They tied the knot at John Brown University Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.