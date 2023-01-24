Andy Cohen Tells 'Jersey Shore' Star Snooki Why She'll Never Join 'RHONJ'

Andy Cohen is squashing his "public war" with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi after the Bravo host revealed why he will never have the Jersey Shore star join the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Cohen and Polizzi sat down to address their alleged feud during Monday's episode of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, as the Watch What Happens Live host defended his previous reaction to suggestions that Polizzi join the Real Housewives franchise.

"Now Snooki and I have been in a public war that I was not psyched about because I don't want to be in a war with you, Snooki," he said. Polizzi responded, "Neither do I. You were just a little sarcastic so I had to come back." The back-and-forth all began when Cohen shot down Polizzi's name as a suggestion for RHONJ. "I said, 'I don't see it.' Right. I was like, 'I don't see it at all. Ever,'" he explained. "Now here's why I said it: I view you as like, one of the faces of MTV and the face of Jersey Shore."

"And so to me, it's like putting Mickey Mouse in a Bugs Bunny cartoon," he continued. "It's too different. You know what I mean?" Polizzi replied that while she was not upset at Cohen's comment, she "didn't like [his] little, 'Nah, I'm good.'" Cohen acknowledged, "That's where I take it too far," as Polizzi assured him, "We're fine. I love you."

Cohen previously addressed his "fake fight" with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star on WWHL in June, telling Polizzi's friend Joey Camasta, "Now, I am in a fake fight with Snooki that is not a real thing. I love Snooki, OK? I feel like people keep trying to poke her and prod her into something, and then it gets in the thing that she and I are in some fight. Will you please tell her I love Snooki?"

Cohen continued of his perspective that Polizzi would not be a good fit for RHONJ, "My only thing is that she is so identifiable with Jersey Shore and MTV. She built MTV reality shows." He added, "So in my mind, I just thought it's like putting a Kardashian on, like, another show that has nothing to do with it. It's like two different worlds. That was my only thing. It was nothing personal."