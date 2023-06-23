Andy Cohen Addresses 'RHONJ' Reunion Backlash While Talking Fresca Mixed's Summer of Secrets Campaign (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen had his work cut out for him during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion. Due to the feud between the Gorgas and OG Teresa Giudice, the reunion wasn't short of drama. While chatting with PopCulture.com to promote his partnership with Fresca Mixed, Cohen not only spilled some secrets, but he also shared some insight into what fans didn't get to see during the fiery reunion.

In the theme of the conversation, which chronicled Fresca Mixed's new vodka spritz variety pack, PopCulture.com got the chance to play a little game of "Never Have I Ever" with the King of Bravo and VP of Frisky. During the game, Cohen shared that he has indeed thought about walking out of a Real Housewives reunion before. Furthermore, he mentioned how he strongly considered walking out of the recent RHONJ reunion due to the constant bickering between the Bravo stars.

The back and forth wasn't just relegated to the cast, fans on social media shared their own takes on the situation. Although, some of that commentary concerned Cohen himself, with a contingent of RHONJ fans believing that he was a bit biased during his line of questioning. When asked about these takes, Cohen said that he sees where it's coming from given what was shown in the episodes. However, he added that there was so much that they weren't able to get to that might have appeased some of the fans who felt that the reunion was biased in nature.

Cohen shared that there were a "couple things that we didn't cover that I wish we had that I think would've satisfied more of the people who say that I was on one side or another." He added that because of all the talk surrounding Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, there wasn't enough time to cover everything that happened during the course of the season. The WWHL host continued, "There was such a side conversation that we wound up skipping through ... why did Melissa and Joe post those Instagram posts the day of her wedding, which was very shady of them? There were a few things we didn't cover that I wish we had that maybe would've let people feel like it was a little more balanced."

Clearly, fans aren't afraid to give Cohen a piece of their minds. Luckily, there's a new campaign where they can do exactly that. Thanks to Fresca Mixed's Summer of Secrets promotion, fans can share their own secrets with Cohen in the hopes of winning some fabulous prizes, including a trip to see him in the Hamptons. Head to FrescaMixed.com and share your own secret for a chance to live out your Real Housewives dreams by living it up with Cohen!