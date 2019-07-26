Andrew Glennon Reveals If He Can Forgive Amber Portwood After Arrest

Despite Amber Portwood‘s alleged attack on boyfriend Andrew Glennon that led to her arrest earlier this month, Glennon says he’s already forgiven his Teen Mom OG star girlfriend. When one fan asked him on Instagram if he could forgive her, he wrote back, “I already have.”

The conversation stemmed from a post that Glennon shared on Thursday of a graphic that read, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.” The post was a not-so-subtle nod to reports that Glennon had been unfaithful to Portwood, which is what some reports say led to the fight between them in which Portwood threw a shoe at and wielded a machete at Glennon while he held their 1-year-old son James.

In addition to filing for sole custody of James, Glennon has since disputed any rumors that he cheated on Portwood. A source told Us Weekly that “Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met. All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Glennon “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” before Portwood’s arrest, the source alleged, especially with Portwood having a history of domestic violence and substance abuse.

“Andrew knows how awful Amber’s past relationships have been and has been a loving and supportive partner for her every step of the way,” the insider continued. “He has only ever wanted to see her get better and live a happy life. … Her time for healing is now. If she accepts the change that needs to happen and do it right this time. This entire incident may just save her life.”

While in court Thursday, the no-contact order for James against Portwood was lifted, granting her supervised visits with her and Glennon’s son. However, the no-contact order remains in effect for Glennon against Portwood.

Glennon also wrote on Instagram that he and James will no longer be appearing on Teen Mom following the drama, but MTV has not released an official statement regarding Glennon’s employment there.

He also alleged in the comments that Portwood’s attack against him wasn’t the first. When a commenter accused him of not being “sympathetic” to her mental illness and slamming him for not “working with her through this,” he wrote, “Wasn’t the first time, just the worst time. It’s been a long road of trying to heal.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.