Amy Roloff Spends Quality Time With Son Jacob’s Girlfriend Amid Engagement Rumors

Amy Roloff is getting to know son Jacob Roloff’s longtime girlfriend better amid rumors that the two are engaged.

Amy posted a photo of her and Izzy looking cozy on the couch over the holidays this weekend while promoting her line of baked goods.

“After decorating the tree I loved hanging out w/ Isabel (Jacob’s girlfriend) making Christmas lists and munching on some delicious Ginger Bread, Pumpkin Bread and Cookies from Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen,” she captioned the shot.

The notoriously-private Jacob and Izzy have been dating for quite some time, and a recent slip of the tongue from sister-in-law Tori Roloff has some fans thinking Amy and Izzy’s hangout could be that of a future mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

“My people… the Roloff boys really know how to pick ’em,” Tori captioned a photo of the family celebrating Thanksgiving last month. “I love the holidays and how they bring us all together. Love you sisters and MIL! #seestorsforlife.”

Fans were quick to notice that Tori had included Izzy as a “sister,” and began to theorize she and Jacob had gotten engaged.

On the recent photo of Amy and Izzy, many fans took it as fact.

“I love the relationship you have with your daughters-in-law,” one fan commented.

“I just love that you have a special ‘bond’ with each of your DILs,” another said.