Amy Roloff Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors About Daughter-In-Law Tori

Amy Roloff is opening up about fan speculation about her daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff possibly being pregnant with baby number two. And it’s not what they wanted to hear.

The Little People, Big World star took to social media to shut down the rumors for good on Tori’s behalf.

“No she’s not [pregnant],” the mother-of-four wrote on her most recent Instagram. After sharing a series of photos from her fun weekend‚ first reported by InTouch, including a pool party snap with Tori, Jackson, Audrey and Ember — people began commenting on Tori’s body.

“Awe is Tori pregnant?” one person wrote. Another replied, “I was going to ask the same question,” while a third chimed in, “She does look pregnant here…”

Rumors of Tori and Zach expecting baby number two have been running rampant online for quite some time now. The couple recently made headlines after putting their Portland home on the market, reportedly to move to a bigger home.

The couple revealed they were ready to have another baby during the latest season finale of Little People, Big World.

Tori and Zach brought up the subject once again on last Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC reality series, as they joked about having another kid while planning for Jackson’s first Christmas.

“We’ll probably be having our second kid here very soon,” Zach told the cameras, visibly shocking his wife.

“Ooh, nope,” she said, only half-joking. “We’re not having kids for a while. We’re gonna get a dog.”

Later, and with a more serious tone, Tori gave more specifics about her timeline for a second child.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,” she said to the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first.”

Zach, however, is eager to have many more kids.

“Being a dad’s been great. Jackson’s the cutest little thing,” he said. “I would love to have a little pack, so I definitely want to have more kids.”

Tori gave birth to Jackson on May 12, 2017, revealing shortly after the birth that the baby has the same form of dwarfism, called achondroplasia, as his dad. After Jackson’s birth, the couple opened up about feeling proud to raise a child who has dwarfism.

“I want people to know that he’s just like his dad: Being a dwarf is just part of the whole package of who he is,” Zach told PEOPLE shortly after the birth.

They may not be expecting yet, but at least they’re getting ready for it.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.