Amy Roloff Reveals Romantic Details of Her Engagement to Chris Marek

Amy Roloff is opening up about the “beautiful” and “wonderful” day boyfriend Chris Marek became her fiancé. The Little People, Big World star let fans in on the details of her recent engagement to her longtime partner in an adorable Instagram post after revealing the big news over the weekend. Alongside loving photos of the happy newlyweds-to-be, Roloff revealed the proposal was just one part of a major week and a half in her life.

“A lot has happened to me this past week and a half (more later), but I wanted to share again A beautiful event that happened in my life,” she began. “I never had a clue or expected it.”

“Chris and I celebrated our 3rd year anniversary of dating last Wednesday,” Roloff recalled. “And to my wonderful happy surprise he proposed and asked me to marry him! I couldn’t believe it it! I cried, he had tears and of course I said YES!”

Now, the TLC star said she “couldn’t be happier” as she celebrates with friends and family.

“I’m engaged and couldn’t be happier. I love this man so much,” she concluded, adding, “I’m blessed. I’m happy. I’m so looking forward to continuing our life journey together.”

Adding the hashtags “I love this man,” “I’m blessed” and “journey of Amy R and Chris M,” the Little People, Big World star hinted at a wedding date, also hashtagging the year 2021.

The bride-to-be told PEOPLE of her engagement last week, “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

