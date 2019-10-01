Amy Roloff Has Message for ‘Little People, Big World’ Fans After Mother’s Passing

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is speaking out following the death of her 86-year-old mother Patricia Knight and thanking fans for the outpouring of support they have shown her. After news of her mother’s passing was confirmed Monday, Roloff reflected on Knight’s life and offered a few wise words to fans when speaking with PEOPLE.

“I am so sad about my mom’s passing, but comforted by all the memories I have and that she lived a happy, long life with my father. She was a great mom,” Roloff told the outlet, adding that she is grateful for her fans and their “condolences and well wishes.”

“Life is a gift, appreciate the moments in each day,” she concluded.

While news of Knight’s passing only broke Monday, the 86-year-old reportedly passed away a week prior on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at a Michigan hospital with her husband of 67 years, Gordon G. Knight, at her side. News of her passing rocked fans of the TLC series, who flocked to social media in droves to send Roloff their support and condolences.

“Losing a parent isn’t easy, my mother passed 6 1/2 years ago & I miss her every day. Prayers of strength headed your way,” one person wrote on Roloff’s most recent Instagram post, in which she alluded to “a tough week after hearing sad news.”

“So sorry to hear about your Mom,” a second sent their condolences. “Hold all of your cherished memories of her close to your heart. She will always be with you, in all the traditions she passed down to you. And in her love for you, because a Mother’s love is always and forever. Sending up prayers for you and your family.”

“Your grandkids are adorable and growing so fast,” wrote another. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Although details of Knight’s death remain unclear, Roloff had been open about her mother’s ongoing health issues in the months leading up to her passing. In June, the Little People, Big World star had traveled back to Michigan after her mother was hospitalized for a bone infection. While Knight was ultimately released from the hospital, her health continued to decline, with Roloff telling her fans in one update that her mother’s “body is weak.”

Knight is survived by her husband and their three children – Katherine, Roger, and Roloff. The family will hold a memorial service for her in late October, with Roloff, along with her children Jeremy, Zach, Jacob, and Molly, expected to be in attendance.