Amy Roloff’s Instagram Followers Angry Over Her Self-Promotions

Amy Roloff has found herself inadvertently causing a bit of controversy lately, this time angering her fans with self-promotional Instagram posts.

The Little People, Big World matriarch recently posted a photo of her upcoming book cover, as well as a photo of her dog resting on the porch.

“As I see my Felix basking in the first day of Spring sunshine I wish I could join him. But I’m sitting in my spot on my couch trying hard to finish writing the second to the last chapter of my book A Little Me,” Roloff wrote in a caption on her post.

“Maybe another cup of coffee and a few cookies from Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen at www.amyjroloff.com will encourage me to keep going,” she wrote in the Hope you’re having a wonderful [first day of spring] day,” she added.

While some of her fans were supportive, others took a more aggressive approach, seemingly upset over Roloff “selling” herself, as Cafe Mom reports.

The frustration does not just self-promotion either, as many fans have also chided Roloff of “hawking” other companies’ products on her social media pages.

After an Instagram post featuring a Fab Fit Fun box, one follower criticized her for “always hocking something,” and another commented, “[Please] stop using instagram to sell stuff…pics of your kids, grandkids, and boy friend.”

Roloff appears to be constantly finding herself incurring the wrath of her fans and followers for what many might define as “insignificant” things.

She recently posted a photo online that had some fans wondering what was wrong with her boyfriend.

The photo in question features Roloff, her boyfriend Chris, and some friends hanging out on St. Patrick’s Day.

Roloff appears to have since deleted the post, but before she did, the fact that her boyfriend Chris was not wearing green in the photo really irritated a lot of her followers.

“Cute picture. But why doesn’t Chris show some green?” one fan asked. “What the hells wrong with him??” another commented.

The comments reportedly spiraled into people saying they wish Chris “would just get lost somewhere” and that Roloff is causing “problems” in her family, which maybe the reason why she deleted the post.

While people are attacking Roloff on social media, her ex-husband Matt Roloff seems to be doing all right. The net worth of Little People, Big World patriarch was recently revealed and the amount may surprise you.

According to reports, Matt is worth an estimated $4.5 million. Notably, he didn’t get that money just from his reality TV career, as he is also an accomplished computer programmer as well.

His hefty worth has some people accusing his new girlfriend Caryn Chandler of being a “gold digger.” On social media, one fan of Matt’s said, “She is only a gold digger. You need to wake [up], Matt,” while another fired off, “She is a money grabber! Tramp not worth being with.”