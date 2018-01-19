Amy Roloff Honors Youngest Son, Debunks ‘Family Feud’ Rumors With Jacob

All's well in Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff's family, at least according to her Instagram.

The reality star put rumors that she had been feuding with her son Jacob to rest after she posted an Instagram Thursday celebrating his birthday.

"My baby! Happy Happy 21st Birthday Jacob. So proud of you, so happy for you and looking forward to see where life's journey takes you. You have so much to give. Glad you're 'back home'. Love you forever and always," she wrote on the post's caption.

Rumors of a "Roloff family feud" between Jacob Roloff and parents Matt and Amy Roloff have been ongoing for the last several years, according to The Inquisitr. The alleged feud reportedly started during filming of season 9 of Little People, Big World. However, Jacob Roloff never once claimed he was completely "estranged" from his family — only from his family's reality TV series.

Jacob quit the show in season 10, which premiered on TLC in May 2016. Much like Matt and Amy Roloff's only daughter, Molly, Jacob prefers to "build his own life" away from the "phoniness" of reality TV, as noted by SpiritsWander last year.

Jacob has reappeared, from time to time, in public social media posts with the rest of the Roloff family, even though his own loyal following knows he would probably never return to Little People, Big World.

According to The Inquisitr, any hurt feelings that Jacob Roloff might have felt against his parents were reportedly due to "forced" participation in the reality series as a child, allegedly without pay.