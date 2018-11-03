Amy Roloff Heats up Instagram in New Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Chris Marek

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff showed off a group of new photos on Oct. 26 with boyfriend Chris Marek, taken during an autumn-themed photo shoot in a pumpkin patch at Roloff Farms. The photos earned almost unanimous praise from Roloff’s fans.

“I was so happy when I asked Chris, several days ago, to do a ‘photo shoot’ together and he agreed! Just a glimpse of a few photos I wanted to share here and I can’t wait to see the rest of them,” Roloff wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to thank photographer Monique Serra for “capturing us in a real and special way.”

“I love how our story began, how we continue to learn more about each other and love every day and we’re just as good and wonderful two years later. Woohoo!” Roloff added. “Happy Fall. One more weekend left of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms and I hope to see you.”

Serra also shared a photo from the same session on Oct. 23. “[Roloff] and Chris could NOT have been any cuter or easier to photograph. So honored Amy asked me to the farm to take these beautiful photos,” the photographer wrote.

Fans flocked to Roloff’s Instagram post to praise the collection of photos she shared.

“This shows me that love goes on,” one fan wrote.

“Awesome pics Amy! I love your smile. You and Chris make a cute couple,” added another.

“You both look very happy. Cute couple!” another fan wrote.

“You two sure know how to heat up instagram [laughing out loud],” reads another comment.

Another fan added, “You deserve all the happiness in the world Amy. You go girl.”

“So wonderful to see you both so happy. It shows in your eyes,” reads another.

Serra’s Instagram account is a must-follow for Little People, Big World fans, since she has captured plenty of important moments in the Roloffs’ lives. Back in April, Zachary Roloff’s wife Tori shared photos Serra took of the couple and their son, Jackson, at the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival, and said they broke her heart into a “million pieces” because they were so beautiful.

“My heart is literally breaking in a million pieces. These are such a gift and I can not wait to plaster them all over our home,” Tori wrote at the time.

Serra also took the engagement photos for Jacob Rolff and Isabel Rock.

“They finally announced and so I get to share the most exciting news!!!! Jacob Roloff and Izzy are engaged!!!! And I had the most insane honor EVER of doing an announcement shoot at [Roloff Farms] for them,” Sera wrote in January. “They are the kindest, most generous, loving, and madly in love couple ever, and getting to play even a tiny role in this has been such a blessing. Forever thankful for Izzy and her trust in my art.”

Serra also recently shared new photos with Jeremy and Audrey Roloff on her Instagram page.

Little People, Big World finished its 18th season in June and is expected to be back on TLC next year.



Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff