Amy Roloff Cradles Newborn Granddaughter in Beaming Portrait

Little People, Big World cast members Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their first child, daughter Ember Jean, on Sept. 10, and the newborn has been spending plenty of time with her various families members since her arrival.

On Wednesday, Ember’s grandmother, Amy Roloff, shared a photo on Facebook of herself cradling the infant, using several grandma-related hashtags to share her love for her grandkids.

“This grand-daughter of mine is the most beautiful precious baby girl,” she wrote. “My heart overflows w/ so much grandma love for Ember.”

In the snap, Amy cradles baby Ember as she offers a beaming smile to the camera. Ember, who is wrapped up in a pink blanket and matching hat, sleeps peacefully in her grandma’s arms.

Amy’s fans had nothing but nice things to say about the snap, with many offering Amy and her family plenty of well wishes.

“What a beauty she is, and such a proud gramma,” wrote one commenter. “You have that happy, proud Grandma look, Amy!” noted another.

“Ember is absolutely beautiful … she takes after Mama and Grandmaw … you are all so blessed with these beautiful grandbabies,” added a third.

In addition to Ember, Amy is also grandmother to baby Jackson, who is the first child of Amy’s son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Amy Roloff