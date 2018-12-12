Amy Roloff Fans Convinced ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Is Engaged to Boyfriend Chris Marek

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek’s romantic photoshoot is causing Little People, Big World fans to speculate the couple might have gotten secretly engaged.

In images from a photoshoot Roloff clarified was from the fall, the couple sat on the front steps of a small chapel on Roloff Farms, looking deeply into one another’s eyes.

“Well here’s a glimpse – a little photo shoot I wanted to do and did with Chris this past Fall. We had a blast!” she captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #aftertwoyears, #photoshootamyandchris,#amyssecondactcontinues and #sharingamoment.

Perhaps it was the romantic nature of the photoshoot, or maybe the fact the chapel the photos were taken in front of was the same one in which Audrey and Jeremy Roloff wed in 2014, but fans of the couple took the post as a sure sign the two had gotten engaged, or at least were planning to.

“No [two people] do ‘only a photoshoot’ in front of an old church (which is adorable) just for the heck of it,” one fan theorized in the comments. “I think there might be an engagement that she’s keeping private.”

“You’re engaged, aren’t you!?!???!!” another follower commented on the gallery.

“I hear wedding bells!!!” a third added.

The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in September after getting together in 2016, following the finalizing of Amy’s divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff.

On their major milestone celebration, Amy opened up about her feelings for her beau on social media, writing, “Anniversary! What? Where did two years go? It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him.”

Fans have jumped the gun when it comes to assuming the couple has gotten engaged a number of times, but in March, Marek denied the rumors to Radar.

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek revealed, laughing. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”

The couple do seem to be pretty serious, however, traveling to visit Marek’s family for Thanksgiving.

“Chris and I took a road trip to be with his family in [Idaho] for Thanksgiving. What a great time. Again I’m truly thankful for so much in my life in all its ups and downs,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m thankful for Chris in my life, my kids and grandkids and their extended family and I’m thankful for the joy in my heart and all the Lord gives and shows me. I’m thankful and blessed.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Amy Roloff