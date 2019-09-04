Amy Roloff Brings in Daughter Molly for Last-Minute Help Ahead of Son Jacob’s Wedding to Isabel Rock

Amy Roloff is bringing in some familial support as she, daughter Molly and some good friends prepare for this weekend’s nuptials between son Jacob Roloff and bride-to-be Isabel Rock. The Little People, Big World star revealed Wednesday that the she and her soon-to-be daughter-in-law teamed up with Molly for last minute prep as the Roloff daughter spends time in town ahead of the wedding.

“Woohoo! Lisa Debi and I finalizing the wedding plans for Jacob and Isabel’s wedding reception on the farm,” Amy wrote alongside smiley photos of the group. “And Molly’s in town for her brother and soon to be sister in law big day. Love her so much!”

Jacob’s dad, Matt Roloff, was pulling his weight with the wedding prep too, sharing a video to his Instagram account of him and his team readying the farm’s lawn and barn for the reception the newlyweds plan to have come Saturday.

“Exciting and eventful week this week,” he tells the camera. “We are certainly working and laboring away getting ready for Jacob and Izzy’s big day.”

“Jacob and Izzy are actually get married at the beach,” he explained. “Very exciting for them, that’s their favorite spot looking out at the Pacific Ocean, and then they’ll make their way back to the farm for a big party.”

Rock was clearly appreciative of all the work her father-in-law to-be was putting in, commenting, “Thank you for all your help Matt!”

Jacob and his fiancée announced they had decided to get married in January 2018 after a Christmas Eve proposal in the middle of a frozen lake in Iceland. Little People, Big World fans will have to wish them well from afar, however, as the ceremony will not be televised.

